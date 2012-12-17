BRIEF-Russia's Avtovaz says 2017 sales seen at more than 300,000 vehicles
* Raises Russian sales forecast to more than 300,000 vehicles in 2017, up from previous forecast of 280,000-300,000.
HONG KONG Dec 17 Gas distributor China Gas Holdings Ltd plans to buy London-listed Fortune Oil's gas business in China for HK$3.1 billion ($400 million), sources with knowledge of the deal said on Monday.
The deal is part of an asset restructuring at China Gas, the sources said. They declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
Shares of China Gas was suspended on Monday morning. Both China Gas and Fortune Oil declined to comment.
* Raises Russian sales forecast to more than 300,000 vehicles in 2017, up from previous forecast of 280,000-300,000.
TOKYO, June 3 Toyota Motor Corp said on Saturday it had sold all shares in Tesla Inc by the end of 2016, having cancelled its tie-up with the U.S. luxury automaker to jointly develop electric vehicles.