* Beijing Enterprises buys 5.4 pct China Gas stake from Oman
Oil
* Pays 17 pct premium to Sinopec/ENN's offer price
* Other key shareholders have also raised China Gas stakes
recently
By Alison Lui and Charlie Zhu
HONG KONG, May 4 Chinese state-owned
conglomerate Beijing Enterprises Group said it has increased its
stake in China Gas Holdings Ltd to nearly 9 percent,
raising the prospect of a bidding war with state firm Sinopec
for the mainland gas distributor.
Beijing Enterprises Group -- parent of utility Beijing
Enterprises Holding Limited -- snapped up a 5.4
percent stake in China Gas from seller Oman Oil, paying $126
million to become a significant shareholder.
China Gas late last year received an unsolicited $2.2
billion takeover offer from Sinopec
and ENN Energy Holdings, which it rejected,
saying it failed to reflect the true value of the company.
The motive behind the stake purchase of Beijing Enterprises
Group, which is engaged in natural gas distribution, water,
infrastructure, toll road operation and beer production, was not
clear.
Chinese companies rarely make unsolicited offers and it is
even rarer to see two state-owned entities vying for the same
asset. But the possibility of a battle by the Beijing firm with
the consortium formed by Sinopec and domestic gas distributor
ENN could not be ruled out, some analysts said. And Beijing
Enterprises could be a formidable force, they said.
"It has strong execution, powerful government background,
and abundant cash on hand," said BOC International analyst Pei
Wang, referring to Beijing Enterprises.
"However, its gas business has been limited due to its
constrained exposure only to Beijing city and it has been
expecting to develop in areas outside Beijing," she said in a
note to clients.
'VALUED INVESTMENT'
The battle for China Gas has intensified in the past few
months, with several key shareholders in the firm, including
South Korea's SK Holdings, having increased their
stakes in the takeover target through secondary market buys.
A successful takeover by Sinopec and ENN would create a
powerful natural gas distribution group in China's rapidly
growing gas market, analysts have said.
The consortium is still waiting for Chinese regulatory
approvals to launch a formal bid for China Gas.
"It was our parent company which acquired the stake (from
Oman Oil) as a valued investment," said Jimmy Tam, executive
director of Beijing Enterprises Holding Limited, the flagship
listed unit of Beijing Enterprises Group.
Beijing Enterprises Group bought 237.6 million China Gas
shares from Oman Oil at HK$4.10 per share, it said in a filing
with the Hong Kong's securities regulator on Friday. That was a
17 percent premium to the price of HK$3.50 each in the
indicative offer made by the Sinopec/ENN consortium.
Shares of China Gas closed unchanged at HK$3.9 on Friday,
while shares of Beijing Enterprises Holding ended up 4.7
percent.
