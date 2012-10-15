HONG KONG Oct 15 Sinopec Corp and ENN
Energy Holdings Ltd have dropped their $2.2 billion
offer for China Gas Holdings Ltd in the face of
regulatory hurdle and opposition from the target's management,
ending what would have become Hong Kong's first unsolicited
takeover bid.
In a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange, the
consortium said it abandoned the offer after failing to secure
regulatory approval for the plan.
In December last year, Sinopec and ENN
made a conditional cash offer of HK$3.50 for China Gas. The
piped-gas distributor rejected the offer, saying it failed to
reflect the true value of the Hong Kong-listed company.
(Reporting by Charlie Zhu and Denny Thomas; Additional
reporting by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)