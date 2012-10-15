* Consortium says abandons offer after failing to get
By Charlie Zhu and Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, Oct 15 Sinopec Corp dropped
its $2.2 billion offer with ENN Energy Holdings for
China Gas due to regulatory hurdles, a defeat for
acquisitive Chairman Fu Chengyu in what would have been the
first unsolicited takeover in Hong Kong.
Instead, Sinopec entered into a strategic agreement with
China Gas Holdings Ltd to jointly develop natural gas and
liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in China. The cooperation
agreement seems like a face-saving move for Asia's largest
refiner, industry watchers said.
Unsolicited deals are rare in China, and one from a
state-run enterprise is even more difficult to engineer. For
Sinopec's Fu, being turned down by the target company after a
10-month courtship was embarrassing as it raised questions
whether the original offer in December was made hastily,
observers said.
"Chairman Fu has ended up in a reasonable position. He
wanted access to downstream, he has got it. He hasn't lost face,
he has ended as a friend of China Gas," one person with direct
knowledge of the situation said. (For a profile story on Fu,
click )
The Sinopec-ENN consortium abandoned the offer after failing
to secure regulatory approval for the plan, it said in a
separate statement. The filing gave no details.
Opposition from China Gas's management to the bid also
played a part in the dropping of the bid.
"The reaction from China Gas' board was not anticipated by
us," Wang Dongzhi, executive director and vice president of ENN,
told Reuters by phone. "Given the difficulty of obtaining the
trade ministry's approval and the challenge of integrating China
Gas' portfolios under a hostile deal, we chose to withdraw the
offer."
Industry sources linked the trade ministry's reluctance to
approve the offer to Beijing's policy in May to encourage
private investment across industries, with a special focus on
heavily state-controlled electricity, oil and natural gas
sectors.
STIFF OPPOSITION
Sinopec/ENN underestimated China Gas's ability to stand up
and fight, observers said. Sinopec, which already owns 5 percent
of China Gas, could have averted some of the complications by
buying China Gas stake in the open market instead of negotiating
with some of the unhappy shareholders, they said.
In December last year, Sinopec and ENN,
advised by Citigroup, m ade a conditional cash offer of
HK$3.50 for China Gas. The piped-gas distributor rejected the
offer, saying it failed to reflect the true value of the Hong
Kong-listed company.
Shares in China Gas have since traded consistently above the
offer price as some key shareholders, including Beijing
Enterprises Group Co Ltd, jostled to raise their stakes in the
company, which operates in more than 150 Chinese cities.
China Gas shares ended at HK$4.3 on Friday, a 23 percent
premium to the initial offer price. The shares were suspended
from trading on Monday pending the announcement and will resume
trading on Tuesday.
The pre-conditions set in the Sinopec-ENN proposal included
winning the necessary approvals from Chinese regulatory
authorities, and China Gas allowing Sinopec and ENN to conduct
due diligence.
In a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange, China Gas
said it planned to set up a joint venture with Sinopec to
distribute LPG produced by Sinopec and that the state giant
would use it as platform and partner to develop city gas
projects.
The cooperation will allow China Gas "to combine its large
city gas network with the abundant natural gas and LPG resources
of Sinopec in further enhancing and expanding the distribution
network of its natural gas and LPG businesses", China Gas said.
Eric Leung, deputy managing director of China Gas, described
the cooperation with Sinopec as a "milestone" for the company
and China Gas was pleased to see Sinopec and ENN drop the offer.
RARE OFFER
About 51 percent of China Gas is held by state-controlled
utility Beijing Enterprises Group (BJEG) and two other
investors, one of them a venture set up by London-listed Fortune
Oil and China Gas' managing director Liu Minghui, and
the other a unit of South Korea's SK Group.
The long-drawn takeover battle had been further complicated
by the return of Liu in July to the company that he co-founded
about 10 years ago. Liu rejoined China Gas after being cleared
of embezzlement allegations in mainland China.
Liu, managing director of China Gas between 2002 and early
2011, quit after being detained by Chinese police in December
2010. That triggered a sharp decline in China Gas shares and
encouraged Sinopec/ENN to make their move.
Weak share prices of China Gas caught the eye of Fu, who was
also attracted to China's rapidly growing gas consumption and a
fragmented shareholding structure of the company, sources say.
But the China Gas battle became complicated after BJEG,
parent of Beijing Enterprises Holding Ltd, started
buying shares in the target company in May, in a rare fight for
the same asset between two state-controlled Chinese companies.
BJEG, controlled by the Beijing city government and holding
about 20 percent of the firm, has kept its cards close to its
chest, declining to reveal whether it would launch a takeover
offer for China Gas.
Australia's Macquarie Group was the financial
adviser for China Gas.