HONG KONG, April 3 China Petroleum & Chemical
Corp (Sinopec) and ENN Energy Ltd said on
Tuesday that they reserved the right to revise the terms of
their $2.2 billion takeover offer for China Gas Holdings Ltd
.
The consortium issued the statement to clarify that Sinopec
Chairman Fu Chengyu's comments during a March
26 press conference did not constitute a "no increase" statement
under Hong Kong's takeover code.
Sinopec and ENN have made an indicative offer of HK$3.50 per
share to buy China Gas, which the target company rejected in
December, saying the proposal failed to reflect the fundamental
value of China Gas.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Chris Lewis)