* Beijing Enterprises, others control about 51 pct of China
Gas shares
* Beijing Enterprises and Sinopec working together could end
stalemate
* China Gas shares trading 11pct above offer price
* Takeover battle may be nearing endgame - sources
By Denny Thomas and Charlie Zhu
HONG KONG, July 6 For Fu Chengyu, the
acquisitive chairman of Sinopec Corp, a battle of wits
looms on Friday as a consortium backed by the Chinese oil giant
faces a deadline on whether to pursue its unsolicited $2.2
billion offer for China Gas Holdings.
Seven months after the natural gas distributor rejected a
takeover offer from Sinopec and ENN Energy Holdings
, the endgame may be in sight for Hong Kong's first
ever unsolicited takeover battle, sources say.
China Gas shares have consistently traded above the
HK$3.50-per-share offer price as some of its key shareholders
jostled to raise their stakes in the company.
The consortium, which had already extended the offer period
twice, set July 6 as the "long stop date", meaning if the
pre-conditions - including winning necessary regulatory approval
- set out in the indicative proposals are not met by that date,
the consortium can drop the offer.
On the same day, ENN shareholders are set to vote on the
offer.
"They will either let it lapse, or extend it by a very short
period. Nobody is in a mood for long extension," one person
familiar with the process said. "People are tired of this deal"
Buying China Gas would give Sinopec and ENN access
to China's largest portfolio of natural gas distribution
projects. China Gas, which has piped gas operations in 151
cities, reported a 52 percent rise in net profit for the fiscal
year ended March 2012 to HK$954 million ($123 million) on strong
gas sales.
The China Gas battle has become complicated after Beijing
Enterprises Group (BJEG), parent of utility Beijing Enterprises
Holding Ltd, started buying shares in the target
company, further frustrating Sinopec chairman Fu's plans.
Last week, Beijing Enterprises raised its stake to 18
percent, paying between HK$3.68 and HK$4.00 a share.
It's rare for Chinese state-owned companies to fight for the
same asset, and bankers say one way to resolve the situation is
to get Beijing Enterprises and Sinopec to work together. But
BJEG, controlled by the Beijing city government, has kept its
cards close to its chest, declining to reveal whether it would
launch a counter offer for China Gas or join the consortium.
The premium investors have been willing to pay above the
offer price for China Gas shares suggests they are betting on a
higher offer from the consortium or a counter bidder emerging.
GAS BOOM
For the Sinopec/ENN consortium, getting control of China Gas
is an uphill task as about 51 percent of its shares are now
controlled by BJEG and two other investors, a tie-up between
London-listed Fortune Oil and Liu Minghui, former
managing director of China Gas, and a unit of South Korea's SK
Group.
China Gas's attraction is the expected pick-up in gas
consumption in the world's second-biggest economy.
China is moving to double the share of gas in its overall
energy supply to more than 8 percent by 2015, when consumption
is forecast to reach 260 billion cubic metres (bcm), while coal
will be cut to just over 60 percent. By 2030, gas use will hit
500 bcm, about what the European Union consumes today, according
to industry forecasts.
ENN Chairman Wang Yusuo and his family hold about 31 percent
of the company, which makes is relatively easy for ENN to secure
the shareholder approval for the offer.
A top ENN executive declined comment.
Sinopec, Asia's largest refiner, does not need shareholder
approval as the deal value is relatively small compared its $84
billion market value.
For ENN, which owns 55 percent of the acquisition vehicle, a
higher offer would over-stretch its balance sheet. Already
Standard & Poor's and Moody's have put ENN's debts on review for
possible downgrades.
Some say there is a chance that ENN may drop out of the
consortium, paving the way for Sinopec to raise its offer.
"Sinopec will likely go alone on the deal," said Peter Yao,
analyst at Bank of China International.
Sinopec officials were not available for comments.
The other option for Sinopec is to walk away. But that would
not only be an embarrassment to Sinopec's Fu, it would also
prevent the two suitors from approaching China Gas with a fresh
offer for the next 12 months.
That would be a gamble, as would it leave the door open for
the likes of Beijing Enterprises to stalk China Gas.
Fu, also the chairman of Sinopec Corp's state parent Sinopec
Group, which has spent at least $32 billion buying global oil
and gas assets in the last three years, started looking at
buying China Gas last summer, said a source familiar with the
matter.
China Gas caught the eye of Fu because of China's
rapidly-growing gas consumption, a fragmented shareholding
structure of the company and persistent weakness in China Gas's
share price following the detention of Liu Minghui in December
2010 on allegations of asset embezzlement, the source added.
Liu has since been released on parole, according to Chinese
media reports.
Fu, who teamed up with ENN as he needs ENN's gas
distribution expertise to run China Gas, has said the
consortium's acquisition of China Gas would "greatly" benefit
the target company and its shareholders.
"(ENN) is a professional city gas distributor and Sinopec is
a company with energy security. Cooperation by these two
companies will add value to its shareholders," Fu said a day
after he announced the offer for China Gas.