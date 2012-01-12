SEOUL Jan 12 A unit of South Korea's SK Holdings Co Ltd plans to buy an additional up to 120 billion won ($104 million) stake in takeover target China Gas Holdings, a spokeswoman for SK Holdings told Reuters on Thursday.

As part of that plan, SK E&S Co has already acquired 8.1 million shares in China Gas between HK$3.64-$3.69 each, the company said in a regulatory filing earlier this week, taking its stake to 7.75 percent.

Another SK Group affiliate, SK Gas, separately holds a 4.49 percent in China Gas.

The purchase plan comes after China Gas last month rejected a proposed cash offer from state-owned China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and ENN Energy Holdings, saying it failed to reflect the fundamental value of the company.

"E&S has consistently increased its CGH stake since 2006. After the purchase, E&S will respect and follow the company's existing management and multiple strategic investors." the spokeswoman said, adding SK sees a lot of synergies via investment in China Gas.

