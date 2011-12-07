UPDATE 4-Oil prices fall as OPEC output, U.S. crude stockpiles rise
* OPEC says its oil output up 336,000 bpd at 32.14 mln bpd in May
HONG KONG Dec 7 Trading in shares of China Gas Holdings Ltd will be suspended on Wednesday pending a statement, the Hong Kong bourse said in an announcement, without giving further details.
China Gas, a natural gas distributor from China where energy demand is booming, said last month that it had been approached by an independent potential investor interested in taking a substantial stake in the company.
In a separate announcement, trading in shares of ENN Energy Holdings Ltd was also suspended pending a statement, the Hong Kong bourse said.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
LONDON, June 14 Stocks rose on Wednesday, but worries about stretched valuations and caution before a near-certain rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve kept their gains in check, while the dollar steadied against a basket of major currencies.