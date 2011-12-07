HONG KONG Dec 7 Trading in shares of China Gas Holdings Ltd will be suspended on Wednesday pending a statement, the Hong Kong bourse said in an announcement, without giving further details.

China Gas, a natural gas distributor from China where energy demand is booming, said last month that it had been approached by an independent potential investor interested in taking a substantial stake in the company.

In a separate announcement, trading in shares of ENN Energy Holdings Ltd was also suspended pending a statement, the Hong Kong bourse said.

