HONG KONG Oct 15 Trading in shares of China Gas Holdings Ltd, a takeover target of Sinopec Corp and ENN Energy Holdings Ltd, was suspended on Monday pending the release of price sensitive information, according to a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The filing gave no further details.

State oil giant China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and ENN have been seeking to buy China Gas for about $2.2 billion in cash and they are due to announce their next move on the offer as early as Monday.

Sinopec and ENN have extended their offer for China Gas for five times as they seek regulatory approvals to move ahead with Hong Kong's first unsolicited takeover bid.

In December last year, Sinopec and ENN made a conditional cash offer of HK$3.50 for China Gas. The piped-gas distributor rejected the offer, saying it failed to reflect the true value of the Hong Kong-listed company.

Shares in China Gas have since traded consistently above the offer price as some key shareholders including Beijing Enterprises Group Co Ltd jostled to raise their stakes in the company, which operates in more than 150 Chinese cities. China Gas shares ended at HK$4.3 on Friday, a 23 percent premium to the initial offer price.

The pre-conditions set in the Sinopec-ENN proposal include winning the necessary approvals from Chinese regulatory authorities, and China Gas allowing Sinopec and ENN to conduct due diligence.