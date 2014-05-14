LONDON May 14 British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline
, whose former China head and other colleagues have been
charged with corruption by Chinese police, said on Wednesday the
case was deeply concerning.
Britain's biggest pharmaceuticals group said it understood
the authorities had issued the case to the Changsha People's
Procurator in Hunan Province and the procurator was now
reviewing the case.
"We take the allegations that have been raised very
seriously. They are deeply concerning to us and contrary to the
values of GSK," it said in a brief statement.
"We want to reach a resolution that will enable the company
to continue to make an important contribution to the health and
welfare of China and its citizens."
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Kate Holton)