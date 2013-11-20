WRAPUP 3-S&P cuts S.Africa to junk as Zuma faces ANC backlash over Gordhan
* Opposition blames Zuma for credit downgrade (Adds Moody's places S. Africa on review for downgrade)
Nov 20 China Goldcorp Ltd : * Press release - China Goldcorp enters into letter of intent with
international explorers & prospectors inc. in respect of a proposed
qualifying transaction * Says co & IEP will complete a transaction that will result in a reverse
take-over of China Goldcorp by the shareholders of IEP * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Opposition blames Zuma for credit downgrade (Adds Moody's places S. Africa on review for downgrade)
DETROIT, April 3 General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra's salary, bonus and awards dropped more than 20 percent in 2016 because of one-time awards that had boosted her salary the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
April 3 Cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab on Monday said it had obtained digital evidence that bolsters suspicions by some researchers that North Korea was involved in last year's $81 million cyber heist of the Bangladesh central bank's account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.