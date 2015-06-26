SHANGHAI, June 26 Shares in Guotai Junan Securities jumped 44 percent in their Shanghai debut on Friday after raising 30.1 billion yuan ($4.85 billion) in the country's largest initial public offering (IPO) since 2010.

State-owned Guotai Junan shares rose as high as 28.38 yuan, from their IPO price of 19.71 yuan per share. The shares opened at 23.65 yuan.

China's third-largest brokerage by profits raised 30.1 billion yuan by selling 1.5 billion shares in the largest IPO since the Agricultural Bank of China Ltd raised around $11 billion in Shanghai and another $11 billion in Hong Kong through a dual listing. (Reporting By Brenda Goh and Shu Zhang; Editing by Richard Pullin)