UPDATE 2-Allianz reports strong inflows at bond fund Pimco
* Reports 'strong' Solvency II ratio (Adds details on Pimco, company, analyst comment)
SHANGHAI, June 26 Shares in Guotai Junan Securities jumped 44 percent in their Shanghai debut on Friday after raising 30.1 billion yuan ($4.85 billion) in the country's largest initial public offering (IPO) since 2010.
State-owned Guotai Junan shares rose as high as 28.38 yuan, from their IPO price of 19.71 yuan per share. The shares opened at 23.65 yuan.
China's third-largest brokerage by profits raised 30.1 billion yuan by selling 1.5 billion shares in the largest IPO since the Agricultural Bank of China Ltd raised around $11 billion in Shanghai and another $11 billion in Hong Kong through a dual listing. (Reporting By Brenda Goh and Shu Zhang; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Reports 'strong' Solvency II ratio (Adds details on Pimco, company, analyst comment)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Germany's first-quarter GDP highlights the key factors that are contributing to a persistent and broad-based economic recovery in the eurozone, Fitch Ratings says. German GDP rose 0.6% quarter on quarter in 1Q17, the Federal Statistics Office said today. The seasonally and calendar-adjusted annual increase was 1.7%. Provisional data showed that continued increases in household and general government consumption, r