* Shares jump by maximum limit of 44 pct
* IPO raised $4.9 bln, China's largest in five years
* Guotai Junan is the country's third-biggest broker
By Brenda Goh and Shu Zhang
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 26 Shares in Guotai Junan
Securities Co, China's third-biggest brokerage,
jumped 44 percent in their Shanghai debut on Friday after it
raised 30.1 billion yuan ($4.9 billion) in the country's largest
initial public offering in five years.
The feverish demand for the stock reflects a bull-run for
the country's share markets that has seen the CSI300
index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen
nearly double in value since November when the central bank cut
interest rates to support a slowing economy.
The IPO, in which 20 percent of the brokerage's stock come
to market through the issue of new shares, attracted huge
demand, freezing up 2.35 trillion yuan ($380 billion) of capital
during its subscription period. Chinese stock investors need to
put up some money to join a lottery system to buy IPO shares,
which locks up those funds.
Shares in state-controlled Guotai Junan soared to 28.38 yuan
on Friday, compared to their IPO price of 19.71 yuan - up by the
maximum 44 percent that is allowed for stocks on their debut.
The jump came despite a slide over the last two weeks for
Chinese shares triggered by fresh government moves to tighten
rules for margin financing.
Other Chinese brokerages which have rushed to tap markets on
the back of rallying stocks include Shanghai-listed Huatai
Securities Co Ltd, which saw its Hong Kong share
offering raise $4.5 billion.
Guotai Junan plans to use the funds to expand the financial
services it provides, improve its underwriting capabilities and
broaden its asset management business.
China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd, Huarong Securities
Co Ltd, Ping An Securities Ltd, Huatai United Securities Co Ltd
and Southwest Securities Co Ltd were underwriters
for the IPO, according to the prospectus.
Guotai Junan's IPO was China's largest since the
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd raised
around $11 billion in Shanghai and another $11 billion in Hong
Kong through a dual listing in 2010.
($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan)
