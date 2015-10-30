HONG KONG Oct 30 Shares in China Huarong Asset
Management Co are set to open flat in their Hong Kong
stock market debut on Friday after China's biggest distressed
debt manager raised $2.3 billion in the island city's largest
initial public offering (IPO) in 2015.
China Huarong was indicated to open at HK$3.12 after pricing
the IPO at HK$3.09, which was near the bottom of a marketing
range of HK$3.03 to HK$3.39 per share. The benchmark Hang Seng
index was indicated to open down 0.2 percent.
The IPO was the largest in Hong Kong this year, coming just
days after another large deal, the $2 billion IPO of China
Reinsurance (Group).
