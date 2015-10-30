HONG KONG Oct 30 Shares in China Huarong Asset Management Co are set to open flat in their Hong Kong stock market debut on Friday after China's biggest distressed debt manager raised $2.3 billion in the island city's largest initial public offering (IPO) in 2015.

China Huarong was indicated to open at HK$3.12 after pricing the IPO at HK$3.09, which was near the bottom of a marketing range of HK$3.03 to HK$3.39 per share. The benchmark Hang Seng index was indicated to open down 0.2 percent.

The IPO was the largest in Hong Kong this year, coming just days after another large deal, the $2 billion IPO of China Reinsurance (Group). (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Paul Tait)