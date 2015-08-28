* Huarong won't start marketing IPO for couple of weeks -source

* Company becomes 2nd China bad debt manager to list after Cinda

* Cinda shares down sharply in recent weeks (Adds details of Huarong's business, Cinda IPO)

By Elzio Barreto

HONG KONG, Aug 28 State-owned bad debt management firm China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd has won approval from Hong Kong's stock exchange for its initial public offering, expected to raise as much as $3 billion, a person with direct knowledge of the plans said.

Due to volatility in global stock markets, the company will wait a couple of weeks before marketing the IPO, instead of beginning right away, the source said, setting the stage for an offering in September or early October.

The source, who was not authorised to talk to media on the matter, declined to be identified. A Beijing-based spokeswoman for Huarong declined to comment.

The company will become the second of China's four biggest bad debt managers to list after China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd raised $2.8 billion in Hong Kong in December 2013.

It has yet to disclose terms of the IPO.

Although Cinda saw a 26 percent pop in its trading debut, its shares have languished in recent weeks as investors shunned Chinese financial services firms on concerns about a slowdown in the country's economy. Cinda's stock has tumbled 43 percent from this year's peak hit in May and is now trading below its IPO price.

Bad debt management firms such as Huarong and Cinda make money by buying soured loans from banks and other companies and then attempting to earn money by restructuring the debt or recovering cash from the borrowers.

The business has been a lucrative one for Huarong in China's slowing economy, according to its IPO prospectus. The company's distressed debt division, its core business, made a profit of 9.3 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) in 2014, up 22 percent from the previous year.

Huarong's 2014 overall net profit was 13 billion yuan, up 30 percent from 2013. For the three months ended March 31, profit rose 42 percent to 4.9 billion yuan.

Huarong has hired China International Capital Corp (CICC), Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and ICBC International as joint sponsors of the IPO. ($1 = 6.3886 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Additional reporting by Shu Zhang in BEIJING; Editing by Stephen Coates and Edwina Gibbs)