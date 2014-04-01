HONG KONG, April 1 China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd
said on Tuesday it has appointed Kerswick Leung, a
former executive China executive for Coca-Cola and
PepsiCo, as senior vice president in charge of
production and operations.
Leung, who has more than 30 years production and operation
experience in China, will focus on improving Huiyuan's product
quality, increase production efficiency and reinforce production
cost controls, China's top pure fruit juice producer said in a
statement.
Last month, Huiyuan said it planned to expand its product
portfolio to tea and coffee drinks and had secured Singapore's
Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd as an investor
.
Huiyuan shares rose 3 percent on Tuesday morning to HK$5.81
as of 0312 GMT, outpacing a 0.9 percent gain in the benchmark
Hang Seng Index.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Matt Driskill)