HONG KONG, April 1 China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd said on Tuesday it has appointed Kerswick Leung, a former executive China executive for Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, as senior vice president in charge of production and operations.

Leung, who has more than 30 years production and operation experience in China, will focus on improving Huiyuan's product quality, increase production efficiency and reinforce production cost controls, China's top pure fruit juice producer said in a statement.

Last month, Huiyuan said it planned to expand its product portfolio to tea and coffee drinks and had secured Singapore's Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd as an investor .

Huiyuan shares rose 3 percent on Tuesday morning to HK$5.81 as of 0312 GMT, outpacing a 0.9 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

