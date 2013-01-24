HONG KONG Jan 24 Chinalco Mining Corp
International, a unit of the country's top aluminium group
Aluminum Corporation of China (Chinalco), is set to price its
Hong Kong IPO at HK$1.75 per share, near the mid-point of an
indicative range, sources with knowledge of the deal said on
Thursday.
The company, which is developing a copper-molybdenum-silver
mine in central Peru, offered 1.76 billion new shares,
putting the total deal at HK$3.1 billion ($400 million). It had
marketed the initial public offering at HK$1.52 to HK$1.91 per
share.
Underwriters have recommended that the company price the IPO
at HK$1.75 per share, but the final decision will be made at a
Chinalco board meeting in Beijing, said the sources, who were
not authorised to speak publicly on the matter. The stock is set
to start trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Jan. 31.
Officials at Chinalco Mining Corp International were not
immediately available for comment.
Five cornerstone investors agreed to buy a combined $240
million of shares in the IPO, securing demand for more than half
of the deal, according to the IPO prospectus. The investors were
something of a who's-who of the commodities world, including
trader Trafigura, a unit of the Louis Dreyfus
Commodities group and mining company Rio Tinto plc.
BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley were hired
as joint global coordinators, with CCB International, China
International Capital Corp (CICC), HSBC and Standard
Chartered Plc also acting as joint bookrunners for the
IPO.