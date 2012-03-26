HONG KONG, March 26 China Life Insurance
plans to issue up to 38 billion yuan ($6.0
billion) of subordinated debt i n China to replenish its
supplemental capital and raise its solvency ratio, it said in a
statement on Monday.
The bonds will be issued in one or more tranches with a term
of no less than 10 years, China Life said on Monday.
Depending on market conditions and approval of regulatory
authorities, the company would also issue up to 8 billion yuan,
or its equivalent in other foreign currency, of subordinated
debt outside China.
Earlier on Monday, the company posted its biggest quarterly
profit slump of 82 percent, saying it was hit by lower
investment returns and slower growth, and that it faced further
headwinds from economic and market uncertainty and fiercer
competition.