SHANGHAI, June 30 China Life Insurance Co Ltd has received regulatory approval to issue up to 38 billion yuan ($6 billion) in subordinated debt, it said on Saturday.

The firm has received approval from the China Insurance Regulatory Commission to issue subordinated debt with maturity terms of 10 years and 15 years, the issue to be completed within six months of the date of approval, the company said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange.

China's insurance regulator is mulling a series of measures to reinvigorate the sector, which is suffering from a sluggish stock market and slower premium growth. ($1 = 6.3541 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)