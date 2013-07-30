EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
HONG KONG, July 30 China Life Insurance Co Ltd expects its first-half earnings to be up more than 50 percent compared with the same period last year, it said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
That would put first-half earnings at more than 14.452 billion yuan ($2.36 billion). China Life, the world's biggest insurer by market capitalisation, said the increase was mainly attributable to an increase in investment income and a decrease in impairment losses.
The company is due to report first-half results at the end of the month.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has