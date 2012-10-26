(Adds further details, comparison with Ping An Insurance)
SHANGHAI Oct 26 China Life Insurance Co Ltd
, the world's largest insurer by
market value, has posted its first quarterly loss since 2008 due
to big impairment losses from a sluggish domestic stock market.
The company said it made a third-quarter loss of 2.2 billion
yuan ($352.47 million) compared with a 3.75 billion yuan profit
a year ago, having warned last week that its net profit in the
first nine months of the year would fall about 55
percent..
The results, which come after seven consecutive quarters of
profit declines, contrasts sharply with the stable profit growth
at main rival Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China
, which has benefited from diversifying.
China Life is suffering from "lower investment returns and
higher asset impairment losses due to persistently sluggish
capital markets," the company said in a statement posted on the
Shanghai stock exchange website.
Some investors see the 29 billion yuan asset devaluation
during the January-September period as part of efforts by
newly-appointed Chairman Yang Mingsheng to clean up the books.
But even though China Life's market share has been
shrinking, most analysts do not expect drastic strategic changes
at the state-controlled company where senior managers, including
Yang, who was an official at the insurance regulator, are
appointed by the central government.
Ping An, which will report its third-quarter earnings on Oct
30, may see its quarterly profit almost double thanks to robust
growth in its banking business, according to a forecast by
Shenyin Wanguo Securities Co.
Ping An's founder and Chairman Peter Ma has introduced HSBC
Holdings Plc as a strategic investor and hired a team
of professional managers to fulfil his long-cherished ambition
of making Ping An China's biggest financial conglomerate.
Hong Kong-listed shares of China Life, which has a stock
market value of about $82 billion, have risen 12.7 percent this
year, less than the 16.8 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng
Index. Ping An's Hong Kong-listed shares have risen 14.1
percent.
($1=6.2547 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Clare Baldwin; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)