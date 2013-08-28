HONG KONG Aug 28 China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the world's biggest insurer by market capitalization, posted a 68 percent increase in first-half net profits, above analysts' forecasts, on stronger investment returns and fewer impairments.

The company said it had earned 16.2 billion yuan ($2.65 billion) in the period. Four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had forecast an average profit of 14.8 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.1217 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Miral Fahmy)