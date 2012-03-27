HONG KONG, March 27 China Life Insurance Co Ltd
Vice-President Liu Jiade said on Tuesday
that the company plans to issue subordinated debt in the near
future, subject to shareholder approval, a day after the world's
biggest life insurer by market value posted its largest ever
quarterly profit slump.
China Life on Monday posted an 82 percent tumble in
fourth-quarter profit, hit by lower investment returns and
slower growth, and said it faced further headwinds from economic
and market uncertainty and fiercer competition. For the full
year, China Life said profit fell 45.5 percent.
The company also announced a plan to sell up to 38 billion
yuan ($6 billion) of subordinated debt in China to replenish its
capital.
Shares of China Life, which has a market value of about $75
billion, rose 2.72 percent on Tuesday, outperforming the Hang
Seng Index's 1.8 percent gain.
