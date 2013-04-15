BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's 2016 net profit up 39.5 pct y/y
April 14 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
HONG KONG, April 15 China Life, the world's biggest insurer by market value, has formed an infrastructure investment firm with a total capital of 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion), the state-owned insurer said on Monday.
China Life will contribute half the capital, the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
For details double-click: here ($1=6.1922 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
MILAN, April 14 The new Chinese owners of Italian soccer club AC Milan plan to invest in a stadium and could eventually list the team on a stock market to help revive its fortunes, AC Milan's chief executive-designate said on Friday.