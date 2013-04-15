HONG KONG, April 15 China Life, the world's biggest insurer by market value, has formed an infrastructure investment firm with a total capital of 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion), the state-owned insurer said on Monday.

China Life will contribute half the capital, the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

($1=6.1922 Chinese yuan)