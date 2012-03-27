(Adds more details, quotes from executive)
By Alison Lui and Clare Baldwin
HONG KONG, March 27 China Life Insurance Co Ltd
said on Tuesday it plans to complete the issuance of 38 billion
yuan ($6 billion) of subordinated debt this year, a day after
the world's biggest life insurer by market value posted its
worst-ever quarterly profit slump.
If the issue is approved by shareholders, it would add 50
percentage points to China Life's solvency margin,
Vice-President Liu Jiade told a news conference.
China Life's solvency margin is
currently between 170 percent and 180 percent, he said. The
company announced the debt issue on Monday.
"If the solvency ratio remains around 200 percent, we will
be quite comfortable with that," he said, adding that external
financing will become the main means for China Life to replenish
its capital base.
Liu also said that China Life's profitability should improve
in 2012.
The company reported on Monday that fourth-quarter net
profit plunged 82 percent to 1.6 billion yuan from the same
period a year earlier, hit by lower investment returns and
slower growth, and said it faced further headwinds from economic
and market uncertainty and fiercer competition.
For the full year, China Life said profit fell nearly 46
percent.
Chinese insurance companies, which invest around 10 percent
of their assets in equities, have been badly hit by a 22 percent
slump in the domestic stock market last year.
China Life shares have gained more than 7 percent in the
last three months, buoyed by a global rally in riskier assets,
but have underperformed a 14 percent gain in the Hong Kong
financial sub-index, of which it is a part.
Smaller rival Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd
has proven less vulnerable to stock market
volatility due to its strategy of business diversification,
posting a fourth-quarter profit rise of 9 percent.
Reflecting slower business growth, China Life's premium
income in the first two months of this year fell 6.2 percent
from a year earlier to 79.4 billion yuan.
Its market share in China fell to around a third last year
from nearly 70 percent in 2000, according to an analysis by
Credit Suisse.
Shares of China Life, which has a market value of about $75
billion, rose 2.7 percent on Tuesday, outperforming the Hang
Seng Index's 1.8 percent gain.
($1 = 6.3140 Chinese yuan)
