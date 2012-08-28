Aug 28 China Life Insurance Co Ltd
, the world's largest insurer by market value, posted a
25.7 percent drop in first-half earnings as China's sluggish
stock market hurt investment returns and eroded assets.
Net profit during the first six months fell to 9.64 billion
yuan ($1.52 billion) versus 12.96 billion yuan a year earlier.
Six analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast an average
first-half profit of 10.17 billion yuan.
Earlier this month the insurer warned of a "big fall" in
profit for the January-June period although it said the drop
would not exceed the 29.4 percent drop seen in the first quarter
of this year.
($1 = 6.3568 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen in Shanghai and Clare Baldwin in Hong
Kong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)