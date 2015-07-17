HONG KONG, July 17 China LNG Group Ltd
lost as much of a third of its value on Friday as shares tumbled
after trading resumed following a report by Glaucus Research, a
U.S.-based independent research firm, that described the Chinese
company as "a startup without any proprietary intellectual
property".
By 0155 GMT, China LNG shares were down 18 percent at
HK$1.20, recovering from the day's low of HK$0.99. Share trading
had been suspended since July 14 after Glaucus started research
coverage on China LNG with a strong sell rating, saying the
company should be valued at or very close its book value of
HK$0.08 per share.
China LNG said in a statement late on Thursday it was
seeking legal advice and reserved the right to take legal action
against Glaucus.
Glaucus didn't immediately comment when contacted by Reuters
seeking a response to the China LNG statement.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Donny Kwok; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)