SHANGHAI, July 13 Miniu98.com, a Chinese P2P
company that provides loans to stock investors, has become the
first firm to publicly announce an exit from this type of
business, in response to regulators' renewed crackdown on
grey-market margin financing.
China's securities regulator on Sunday warned brokerages not
to open their trading systems to firms engaged in illegal
businesses, and instructed them to review trades and enforce
rules that require the use of real names and national
identification numbers.
In the lightly regulated grey-market for margin lending,
so-called "fund-matching" companies distribute loans for
leveraged stock purchases, and their clients typically trade in
subdivided securities accounts via trading platforms connected
to brokerages, often without using their own identities.
Miniu, which has helped fund stock investments worth 4.9
billion yuan ($789.15 million), said in a statement on its
website that it would stop its margin lending business in
response to government requirements.
An explosive growth in margin financing fueled China's
year-long bull run, but a mid-June crackdown on leveraged
trading triggered a 30 percent plunge in main indexes and caused
weeks of anxiety in global markets.
Signs of stability in the mainland markets have emerged over
the past two trading sessions, after the government unleashed a
barrage of support measures to stem the rout.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission said it is
launching the latest clean-up because "as the stock market
stabilizes recently, there are signs that illegal activities are
coming back, potentially endangering stable operation of the
stock market again."
