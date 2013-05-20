HONG KONG May 20 China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd
said on Monday substantial shareholder Farwill Ltd
would transfer an 8.3 percent stake in the company to a joint
venture involving Danone Group, in a deal worth HK$3.6
billion ($463.74 million).
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, the Chinese dairy
products maker said Farwill, a unit of COFCO Corp, would
transfer 148.01 million Mengniu shares to a joint venture 51
percent owned by COFCO and 49 percent by French company Danone.
It did not say how much the deal was worth.
Chinese state-owned food enterprise COFCO would remain
Mengniu's single largest shareholder with 27.83 percent after
the transaction was completed. The Chinese dairy company gave no
further details.
Shares of Mengniu last closed at HK$24.50 per share.
China Mengniu also said it would set up an 80 percent owned
joint venture with Danone for investing and developing a chilled
yoghurt product portfolio in China, Hong Kong and Macau.
Earlier this month, China Mengniu said it planned to buy
26.92 percent of China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd for
HK$3.18 billion to secure a stable, long-term premium milk
supply.
($1 = 7.7629 Hong Kong dollars)
