HONG KONG Aug 15 Chinese port investor and
operator China Merchants Holdings (International) Co Ltd
said its Shenzhen-listed China International Marine
Containers (Group) Co Ltd (CIMC) plans to change its
listing venue to Hong Kong by way of introduction without
raising capital.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, China Merchants said
its 25.54 percent owned CIMC plans to convert all 1.43 billion
CIMC B shares into H shares. B shares are a class of shares in
China eligble for foreign investors.
The proposed listing of CIMC shares in Hong Kong is subject
to regulatory approvals.
