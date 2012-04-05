HONG KONG, April 5 China Merchants Bank
hopes to complete a rights issue of up to
35 billion yuan ($5.6 billion) in the first half of this year,
Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Thursday.
The report said that the China Securities Regulatory
Commission will review the bank's proposal for the issue on
April 6.
China Merchants said in July that it will issue up to 2.2
shares for every 10 existing shares. The issue
will be divided into 82 percent H shares and 18 percent A
shares, IFR reported.
China International Capital Corp (CICC), Goldman Sachs
and UBS are arranging the H-share issue, while
CICC and Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities are arranging the
A-share portion.
China Merchant's subsidiaries, China Merchants Securities
and China Merchants International, will also play
roles in the transaction, the report said without specifying the
roles. Citigroup is the financial adviser.