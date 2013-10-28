BRIEF-Takaful Oman Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )
Oct 28 China Merchants Securities Co Ltd
* Says January-September net profit up 30 percent y/y at 1.58 billion yuan ($260 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/bax24v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0840 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
DUBAI, April 16 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors await a fresh batch of first-quarter results and because most other markets were shut for the Easter holiday.