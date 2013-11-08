New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
Nov 8 China Merchants Property Development Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction in Guangdong province's Foshan city for 920.26 million yuan ($151.09 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/nap54v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0908 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom; Editing by James Pomfret)
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
April 8 A computer hack set off all the emergency sirens in Dallas for about 90 minutes overnight in one of the largest known breaches of a siren warning system, officials in the Texas city said on Saturday.