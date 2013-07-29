(Adds statement from securities regulator, shareholder)
HONG KONG, July 29 Hong Kong's securities
regulator appointed a liquidator and applied to a court to wind
up China Metal Recycling (Holdings) Ltd, the first
time the watchdog has used its powers to try to force a listed
company into liquidation.
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said it had
evidence suggesting that China Metal Recycling had overstated
its financial position in its initial public offering prospectus
in 2009 and its annual report for that year.
"The SFC alleges that this was achieved by inflating the
size of the company's business and the amount of revenue
generated by its major subsidiary," the commission said in a
statement.
The company's website describes it as the largest scrap
metal recycling company in China based on 2008 revenue. (www.chinametalrecycle.com/en/)
China Metal Recycling, whose shares have been suspended
since January, said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock
exchange that liquidators would "undertake an urgent assessment
of the company and its subsidiaries in consultation with the
management of the company".
The company, which had a market value of $1.4 billion when
the shares were suspended in January, could not immediately be
reached late on Monday for comment on the SFC's allegations.
Its single largest shareholder, Wellrun Ltd, said it
objected to the regulator's move and had appointed legal counsel
to follow up on the case.
The case will be heard on Aug. 2 when the court will decide
whether to continue with the appointment of the liquidator, the
SFC said.
The suspension of China Metal Recycling's shares in January
followed a report from a U.S. company specialising in
short-selling, Glaucus Research Group, which challenged the
metals company's account of the size of its business.
The SFC said that conditions for resumption of trading had
not been satisfied and these had included publishing a
clarification that addressed the allegations by Glaucus.
"This is the first time the SFC has applied to the court
under section 212 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (SFO)
to wind up a Hong Kong-listed company to protect the interests
of the company's shareholders and creditors, and the investing
public," the SFC statement said.
The regulator's decision follows six months after the market
watchdog proposed new rules that would make banks preparing
companies to list on Hong Kong's stock exchange explicitly
liable for IPO prospectuses.
This followed a series of accounting scandals at mainland
companies listed in the United States that dented investor
confidence in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks.
