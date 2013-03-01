BEIJING/SINGAPORE, March 1 Mid-sized lender
China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd is set to
launch an up to $3.2 billion convertible bond as soon as March
15, IFR reported on Friday, citing sources with direct knowledge
of the plans.
The six-year convertible bonds, worth up to 20 billion yuan
($3.2 billion), will be used to replenish the bank's capital
base, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
The company received regulatory approval for the deal, which
is being underwritten by Haitong Securities
and UBS, earlier in February.
($1 = 6.2213 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ken Wan in Beijing and Daniel Stanton in
Singapore; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Matt Driskill)