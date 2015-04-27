BEIJING, April 27 China Minsheng Investment Co
(CMI), the country's biggest privately owned investment
conglomerate, has teamed up with its majority owned general
aviation operator in Luxembourg to buy business jets and related
assets globally, marking its latest effort to expand its empire
around the world.
The partnership is expected to increase Luxaviation Group's
fleet to over 200 jets, CMI said in a statement. It has more
than 100 jets currently.
It would also make Luxaviation the second largest business
jet operator globally after Warren Buffett's NetJets Inc and
enable its 61.3 percent owned subsidiary to expand fully in the
Asian market, CMI added.
CMI has made a series of major investment overseas since the
beginning of this year, including $1.5 billion to develop new
financial district in London and another $5 billion to develop
an industrial park in Indonesia.
CMI, which was launched last August, has set up an
investment unit in Singapore and open offices in London and
North America, in line with a government push for companies to
do more business abroad.
The fund is led by Dong Wenbiao, former chairman of China
Minsheng Banking Corp, the country's biggest private
lender.
(Reporting By Fang Yan and Matthew Miller; Editing by Anand
Basu)