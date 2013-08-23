* China Mobile awards initial 4G contracts worth $3.2 bln
By Lee Chyen Yee
SINGAPORE, Aug 23 China Mobile Ltd has
awarded initial 4G contracts worth around 20 billion yuan ($3.2
billion), with Chinese firms securing more than half of the
biggest prize in the global telecoms industry this year and
foreign firms winning about a third, industry sources said.
Telecoms equipment makers, such as global leader Ericsson
and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, have been
waiting for China Mobile's 4G tender to lift the fortunes of an
industry that has been hit by a lack of spending worldwide.
The development of a 4G network by the carrier, which with
more than 700 million mobile customers is the world's largest by
subscribers, is also regarded as key to it clinching an
agreement with Apple Inc to carry its blockbuster
iPhone.
"This is the tender that global telecom equipment vendors
have been vying for this year," said an industry source.
"Even though we see Huawei and ZTE getting the bulk of the
contracts and foreign vendors getting around a third, I'm sure
they will keep going back to China Mobile and get a bit more
share."
Shenzhen-based Huawei and crosstown rival ZTE
have obtained about 25 percent each of the total 4G
procurement in China Mobile's tender this year, said the
sources, who are familiar with the negotiations but declined to
be identified because they are not authorised to speak to the
media.
European vendors Ericsson, Alcatel-Lucent SA and
Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN) have obtained a share of
around 10 percent each, the sources said.
The first wave of 4G investments that began in 2010 in Japan
and Korea favoured Ericsson and NSN, while the second in the
United States went largely to Ericsson and Alcatel-Lucent.
Huawei won a chunk of Europe's 4G contracts last year.
Some western markets have been wary of using Huawei and ZTE
equipment on their networks.
The European Union has been considering launching an
investigation into whether both Chinese firms benefit from
illegal government subsidies, while a U.S. congressional
committee is probing whether their equipment poses national
security risks.
STEP TOWARDS IPHONE DEAL
China Mobile said in an emailed statement that the tender
had indeed begun and the progress had been smooth, with the
carrier planning to build 200,000 base stations this year, in
line with its previous target.
Huawei and Ericsson could not be reached immediately for
comment. ZTE declined to comment, while Alcatel-Lucent said it
had not yet heard of any official decision from China Mobile.
So far, China Mobile has only spent around a third of its
full-year capital expenditure of 190.2 billion yuan in the first
half, with the market expecting spending to speed up once the
tender takes place.
ZTE, which is listed in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, is expected
to post a third quarterly profit for the July-September period
due to cost-cutting measures and as it shunned low-margin
contracts that resulted in its first-ever annual loss last year.
"We believe telcos' capex will be heavily skewed to the
second half of 2013, which will refuel ZTE's carrier networks
segment's momentum," brokerage CMB International said in a
report.
"ZTE withdrew from some overseas market and re-focused on
domestic operator's contracts to protect (its) margin."
The Chinese government is likely to issue licences later
this year, which will help China Mobile compete better with its
rivals China Unicom and China Telecom, which
have better 3G technologies.
And with Apple expected to unveil its next iPhone and a
cheaper version next month that will likely support China
Mobile's 4G TD-LTE technology, everything seems to be falling in
place for the two giants to sign an agreement.
China Mobile is the only Chinese carrier without an iPhone
contract, which will be key to lifting the percentage of
higher-end, data-crunching users on its network.
By mid-morning, China Mobile's shares had risen 0.3 percent,
while ZTE's stock was down 0.3 percent, underperforming the main
Hang Seng Index's 0.5 percent gain.