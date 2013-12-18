TAIPEI Dec 18 China Mobile Ltd said
it's still in talks with Apple Inc to sell iPhones amid
mounting industry speculation that the pair are about to
announce a deal to net the technology giant hundreds of millions
of potential new customers.
Xi Guohua, the chairman of the world's largest mobile phone
carrier, said on Wednesday morning that his company had no
announcement to make on any deal to carry Apple's smartphones.
Xi was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a conference in
Guangzhou, a southern city of China.
A tie-up between the pair in the U.S. company's
second-largest market after its home turf has been expected for
some time and would boost Apple in its global rivalry with South
Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that an
announcement would be made "around Dec. 18". Xi's comment on
Wednesday that talks were continuing was first reported by local
media and later confirmed by company spokesman Ge Qi.
A deal with China Mobile could potentially be worth billions
of dollars in revenue for Apple. Up to 759 million potential new
China Mobile customers could gain access to iPhones, generating
up to $3 billion in extra 2014 revenue - nearly a quarter of
Apple's projected revenue growth in its current fiscal year.
But after an expected initial surge, Apple is likely to find
itself back in a battle with its main smartphone rival, South
Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
Xi also told the conference China Mobile aims to sell
between 190 to 220 million handsets next year. He said the
company plans to step up subsidies to cover the cost of handset
sales after spending 27 billion yuan ($4.5 billion) in 2013,
according to the company's official account on the Sina Weibo
microblogging service.