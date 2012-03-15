HONG KONG, March 15 China Mobile Ltd , the world's biggest wireless carrier by subscribers, is planning capital expenditure of 131.9 billion yuan ($21 billion) this year as it works to upgrade its technology and coverage in the country.

That is an increase of 2.6 percent from 128.5 billion yuan last year, according to presentation slides shown at the company's results announcement. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Huang Yuntao; Editing by Chris Lewis)