HONG KONG Aug 15 China Mobile Ltd, the world's biggest mobile carrier by subscribers, posted a 2 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, roughly in line with market expectations, buoyed by an increase in 3G subscribers.

China Mobile's net profit for the April-June quarter came in at 35.2 billion yuan ($5.7 billion), up from 34.4 billion yuan a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on the company's data.

That was roughly in line with the consensus of 34.1 billion yuan in profit, according to a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

China Mobile, the only Chinese carrier that does not have a contract with Apple Inc to sell iPhones, made a first-half net profit of 63.1 billion yuan, up 1.5 percent from a year earlier, it said in a statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange. For a copy of the statement, please click here (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in SINGAPORE and Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris Gallagher)