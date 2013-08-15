HONG KONG Aug 15 China Mobile Ltd,
the world's biggest mobile carrier by subscribers, posted a 2
percent rise in second-quarter net profit, roughly in line with
market expectations, buoyed by an increase in 3G subscribers.
China Mobile's net profit for the April-June quarter came in
at 35.2 billion yuan ($5.7 billion), up from 34.4 billion yuan a
year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on the
company's data.
That was roughly in line with the consensus of 34.1 billion
yuan in profit, according to a Reuters poll of eight analysts.
China Mobile, the only Chinese carrier that does not have a
contract with Apple Inc to sell iPhones, made a
first-half net profit of 63.1 billion yuan, up 1.5 percent from
a year earlier, it said in a statement on the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
