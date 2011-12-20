HONG KONG, Dec 20 China Mobile Ltd , China's largest mobile carrier, said on Tuesday that its total mobile subscribers increased to 644.32 million in November, including 48 million 3G subscribers. China Mobile said on its website that 3G subscribers rose by 2.67 million in November, while total users increased by 5.43 million. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)