Fitch Affirms Corning's IDR at 'BBB+'; Withdraws Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings for Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW, Corning): --Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+'; --Short-Term IDR 'F2'; --Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured revolver 'BBB+'; --Commercial paper 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch has withdrawn Corning's ratings for commercial reasons. Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion