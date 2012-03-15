* Q4 net 33.9 bln yuan vs 33.2 bln expected
* To try and boost ARPU by upgrading network, clinch iPhone
deal
* Time frame of Apple deal uncertain - analysts
* Shares close up 0.5 percent
By Lee Chyen Yee
HONG KONG, March 15 China Mobile
, the world's biggest carrier by subscribers, posted a
4.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday thanks
to customers spending more on mobile data, offsetting the burden
of hefty phone subsidies.
The carrier, which has a market value of about $218 billion
and competes with smaller rivals China Unicom and
China Telecom Corp, could see growth accelerate
this year if it succeeds in clinching a deal with Apple Inc
to offer the popular iPhone.
China Mobile has been trying to boost the average rates
users pay in the world's largest mobile phone market, where
barely 15 percent of the 988 million subscribers -- and soon to
hit 1 billion -- are 3G users.
Its adoption of a homegrown mobile phone technology, the
TD-SCDMA standard, viewed by analysts as inferior to the
internationally accepted technologies used by its main
competitors, is a stumbling block in its efforts to secure the
Apple tie-up and attract higher-end phone users.
However, that technical barrier could be overcome if Apple
uses new chips in the market that support TD-SCDMA in its next
version of iPhones, executives said during a news conference on
Thursday.
Apple already has deals with China Telecom and Unicom to
sell its iPhone in China.
"I'm not expecting China Mobile to experience good growth in
the near term because it will take some time before we see them
reaping returns from their investments in wifi and 4G
technology," said Frederick Wong, executive director of Avant
Capital Management (HK) Ltd, a hedge fund with assets under
management of $20 million and owns China Mobile shares.
China Telecom is his favourite of the three carriers.
RESULTS IN LINE
Chief Executive Li Yue said the company plans to add 30
million 3G users this year, with handset subsidies for 2012 at
20 billion yuan ($3.16 billion), up 17.6 percent from last year.
China Mobile, which boasts 655 million users -- more than
double the U.S. population -- made a net profit of 33.9 billion
yuan for October-December, based on Reuters calculations using
full-year company data, compared with an estimate of 33.2
billion yuan by analysts.
China's carriers have been suffering from falling average
rate per user (ARPU) as they subsidise handsets from phone
makers such as Samsung Electronics, HTC Corp
and ZTE Corp to attract high-end
users.
TRIAL TESTS
China Mobile, which was born out of several rounds of
government restructuring of the domestic telecoms industry, is
now running trials on a superior 4G technology, TD-LTE, which it
expects to use on a wider scale next year.
It said it plans to construct more than 20,000 base stations
and conduct trials in nine cities in China this year, up from
900 base stations and six cities respectively in 2011.
"If China Mobile can deliver solid trial tests with good
smartphones by early 2013, we believe that could still be able
to address any concerns of the government over the technology to
allow for early licensing of 4G," Goldman Sachs said in a
research note.
The launch of the new technology could succeed in breaking
the deadlock with Apple over the iPhone, analysts said, though
they differed on when the tie-up would actually happen.
The iPhone hopes partly led to a flurry of upgrades to China
Mobile's stock ratings by brokerages, including Credit Suisse,
HSBC and Goldman Sachs, over the past week, and helped push its
shares up 8 percent over two days to 2-1/2-year highs.
The shares, which are up about 12 percent so far this year,
closed up 0.5 percent on Thursday, slightly higher than the
benchmark index's 0.2 percent gain.