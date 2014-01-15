HONG KONG Jan 15 A former senior executive at
China Mobile Ltd's state-owned parent has been
expelled from the Communist Party amid a company-wide probe into
suspected corruption.
China's new leadership has made fighting graft a priority to
assuage rising public anger over the scale of corruption in the
world's second-biggest economy.
Xu Long, who was general manager of China Mobile
Communications Corp's Guangdong office, was expelled from the
party due to "severe discipline violations," according to a
statement posted on Wednesday on the website of Guangdong
province's disciplinary committee.
"During Xu Long's posting at China Mobile Communications
Corp's Guangdong office, he took advantage of his senior
position to seek profits for others," the statement said.
Xu "took multiple bribes that involved an enormous amount of
money," it said. He will sent to court and his illegal income
would be seized, the statement added.
China Mobile, the world's biggest mobile operator by
subscribers, said in May its parent was beefing up its internal
supervision after a government audit highlighted problems in
accounting practices and internal management.
Xu was taken away by the provincial government's
disciplinary committee in August due to "severe discipline
violations."
Shares of Hong Kong-listed China Mobile were down 0.8
percent on Wednesday, lagging a 0.5 percent gain for the
benchmark Hang Seng Index.
China's anti-corruption campaign has led to the detention of
some senior government officials as well as senior executives in
major state firms, including PetroChina Co Ltd
.
