HONG KONG, March 17 China's largest mobile phone
carrier China Mobile said on Thursday its net profit
slipped 0.6 percent last year, broadly in line with estimates,
as smaller rivals gained ground in the deployment of lucrative
fourth-generation (4G) services.
In a filing, China Mobile said 2015 net profit fell to 108.5
billion yuan ($16.7 billion) from 109.2 billion yuan a year
earlier. Revenue climbed 2.6 percent to 668 billion yuan from a
revised 651.5 billion yuan.
The results compared with the average estimates of analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates of 110 billion yuan in
net profit and 662.6 billion yuan in revenue.
"4G expansion is the focal point for 2016," Chairman Shang
Bing said in the filing. He said revenue from data services
exceeded those from once-lucrative voice calls and text for the
first time.
Like smaller peers China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd and
China Telecom, the company competes in communications
with popular free messaging apps like Tencent Holdings Ltd's
WeChat, which continued to eat into revenue at network
providers.
China Mobile shares fell 1.8 percent on early Thursday
afternoon after the results, compared with a 1.1 percent gain in
the broader Hang Seng index.
China Mobile's total number of mobile subscribers reached
826 million last year - easily more than twice the population of
the United States - up 2.4 percent from 2014.
Of that, over 300 million were on 4G contracts, up from over
90 million a year ago, a bright spot for the company as these
customers generally spend far more on faster-service plans than
other users.
($1 = 6.4976 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)