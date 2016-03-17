(Adds ARPU and capital expenditure figures)
* Aims to cut capital expenditure in coming years too
* ARPU of mobile business drops to 56 yuan from 59 yuan
* Total mobile subscribers 826 mln at yr-end, including 300
mln 4G
HONG KONG, March 17 China's largest mobile phone
carrier China Mobile posted on Thursday a 0.6 percent
fall in 2015 net profit, its third straight drop in annual
profit, as smaller rivals gained ground in the deployment of
lucrative fourth-generation (4G) services.
In a securities filing, China Mobile said net profit for
last year fell to 108.5 billion yuan ($16.7 billion) from 109.2
billion yuan a year earlier. Revenue climbed 2.6 percent to 668
billion yuan from a revised 651.5 billion yuan.
The results were largely as expected by analysts. The
average estimates of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
SmartEstimates were 110 billion yuan for net profit and 662.6
billion yuan for revenue.
"4G expansion is the focal point for 2016," Chairman Shang
Bing said in the filing. He said revenue from data services
exceeded those from once-lucrative voice calls and text for the
first time.
Like smaller peers China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd and
China Telecom, the company competes in communications
with popular free messaging apps like Tencent Holdings Ltd's
WeChat, which continued to eat into revenue at network
providers.
Average revenue per user (ARPU) of its mobile business, a
key industry bellwether of performance, fell to 56 yuan in 2015
from 59 yuan a year earlier.
China Mobile said it aims to cut its capital expenditure to
1,860 billion yuan this year from 1,956 billion yuan in 2015. It
also aims to cut capex in the coming years.
China Mobile shares extended losses to 2.3 percent by late
Thursday afternoon after the results, compared with a 1 percent
gain in the broader Hang Seng index.
China Mobile's total number of mobile subscribers reached
826 million last year - more than twice the population of the
United States - up 2.4 percent from 2014.
Of that, over 300 million were on 4G contracts, up from over
90 million a year ago, a bright spot for the company as these
customers generally spend far more on faster-service plans than
other users.
($1 = 6.4976 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)