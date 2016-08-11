* H1 net profit 60.6 bln yuan vs 57.3 bln yuan year prior
* 4G customers more than doubled from a year earlier
* ARPU of mobile business at 62 yuan vs 60 yuan year-ago
(Adds ARPU)
By Yimou Lee
HONG KONG, Aug 11 China's largest telecom
service provider, China Mobile Ltd, said its
first-half net profit edged up 5.6 percent, its first interim
profit rise in three years, as growth from lucrative 4G services
helped it fend off stiff competition.
Beijing-based China Mobile said on Thursday net profit for
the half rose to 60.6 billion yuan ($9.13 billion) from 57.3
billion yuan a year earlier. Revenue grew 7.1 percent to 370.4
billion yuan.
"China Mobile has focused its promotional efforts towards 4G
upgrades and this campaign has successfully attracted a
significant number of 2G/3G customers," Chairman Shang Bing said
in the filing.
China Mobile's customers of the more lucrative 4G services
more than doubled in the first half to 429 million from a year
earlier, according to Reuters' calculations based on data
provided by the company.
Like smaller peers China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd and
China Telecom Corp Ltd, China Mobile has faced a
squeeze in recent years from internet-based messaging services
like Tencent Holdings Ltd's WeChat, which ate into
carriers' revenue from voice calls and short messages.
But analysts have said China Mobile enjoys first-mover
advantage in money-spinning and fast-growing 4G services
offering much faster data transmission speeds.
China's 4G penetration ratio grew to 45 percent in June from
32 percent in December, Nomura analyst Leping Huang wrote in a
research note before the earnings were published.
Average revenue per user (ARPU) of its mobile business, a
key industry bellwether of performance, rose to 62 yuan in the
first half from 60 yuan a year earlier.
($1 = 6.6400 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and
Subhranshu Sahu)