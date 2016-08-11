HONG KONG Aug 11 China's largest telecom service provider, China Mobile Ltd, said its first-half net profit edged up 5.6 percent, its first interim profit rise in three years, as growth from lucrative 4G services helped it fend off stiff competition.

In a securities filing, Beijing-based China Mobile said on Thursday net profit for January-June rose to 60.6 billion yuan ($9.12 billion) from 57.3 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

Meanwhile revenue climbed 7.1 percent from a year earlier to 370.4 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.6425 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Stephen Coates)