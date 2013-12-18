BRIEF-Guosen Securities sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds at 4.39 percent
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent
Dec 18 China New Energy Ltd : * Has today entered into a memorandum of understanding to acquire BAPP Ethanol holdings limited * Prior to completion of the acquisition, the BAPP Ethanol needs to carry out restructuring * Following restructuring, BAPP will have indirect 75 percent interest in Harbin China distillery company limited * Consideration for deal expected to be about RMB150 million (c. 15 mln stg) which will be satisfied by equity and convertible bonds * Terms of deal subject to further due diligence by cne and further negotiation between CNE and SDG * Company has requested that its shares be suspended from trading on AIM pending announcement * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company