Dec 18 China New Energy Ltd : * Has today entered into a memorandum of understanding to acquire BAPP Ethanol holdings limited * Prior to completion of the acquisition, the BAPP Ethanol needs to carry out restructuring * Following restructuring, BAPP will have indirect 75 percent interest in Harbin China distillery company limited * Consideration for deal expected to be about RMB150 million (c. 15 mln stg) which will be satisfied by equity and convertible bonds * Terms of deal subject to further due diligence by cne and further negotiation between CNE and SDG * Company has requested that its shares be suspended from trading on AIM pending announcement * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here