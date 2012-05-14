HONG KONG May 14 State-owned China Nonferrous
Mining Corp (CNMC) is looking to raise HK$2.44 billion ($313
million) through a sale of shares in a Hong Kong listing, less
than originally planned, IFR reported on Monday.
The copper producer with operations in Zambia will start
book-building for its proposed share sale on Tuesday and plans
to sell 870 million shares at an indicative price range of
HK$2.10-$2.80 each, the report added. The shares are being
offered at a prospective price-to-earnings multiple of between 6
and 7.9 for 2012, IFR citing sources, said.
Three cornerstone investors, including China Cosco
and China Railway Construction, have
agreed to take up about $70 million of the float, the report
added.
Like many other recent Hong Kong share flotations, CNMC has
cut the size of the IPO from what it had targeted in the
pre-marketing stage as investor appetites for new deals remain
weak. The company originally planned to raise about $500
million.
The IPO will price on May 24.
ABC International, CICC, JP Morgan and UBS are the joint
bookrunners.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau; Editing by Greg Mahlich)